Applications open for Rotary Club of Ahuriri Charitable Trust’s annual grant

Plunket was one of the past recipients of the Rotary Club of Ahuriri annual grant.

Since 2015, the Rotary Club of Ahuriri Charitable Trust has made a grant to local community organisations that require financial assistance to support a project, and the trust is once again calling for applications for the annual grant.

Some of the past recipients have been Plunket, Riding for the Disabled, Napier Family Centre, Parkinson’s Hawke’s Bay and Breathe Hawke’s Bay.

“The primary objective of the annual grant is to support community organisations within the Hawke’s Bay Region to enable them to complete a project,” says Rotary Club of Ahuriri president Sue Page.

Eligible projects will meet the following criteria:

They will have a significant community benefit.

They will include benefits and recognition for Rotary.

They will preferably take place in the Napier district (although projects in other parts of Hawke’s Bay will be eligible for consideration).

They will attract a subsidy or other grants in addition to the Rotary Club of Ahuriri Charitable Grant.

They will be from a legally constituted organisation and be accompanied by reviewed and/or audited financial statements.

They will preferably be seeking funding at a level consistent with the full amount of the grant.

“The funds are raised through our Christmas raffle each year, and this is the club’s opportunity to support a worthwhile project within the community and enable it to come to fruition.”

The application form is available at: http://www.ahuriri-rotary.org.nz/ourclub/docs/GrantApplicationForm2022-23.pdf. Applications close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.