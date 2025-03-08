Apples that can grow in 40C, dragon fruit for NZ - scientists preparing our fruit for a warm future

Both are leaders of research to secure the future of fruit production, through developing new varieties of fruit that can handle different future climates.
And both of their projects have now been named as finalists for the Science New Zealand Awards 2025, held on March 12.
Brown, alongside Spanish partner institutes and her team including scientist Richard Volz, has developed two new apple varieties named Tutti and Stellar, which are suited to grow in the extreme heat of the Spanish summer in Catalonia.
“Starting the programme more than 20 years ago, because that’s how long it takes to breed apple varieties, turned out to be a really great decision and the interest in the programme has only expanded over those years.”
Also nominated is Satish Kumar and his team who have worked alongside partner institutes in Vietnam on three new varieties of dragon fruit.
Kumar describes the dragon fruit as a tropical fruit crop, grown in hot and humid conditions.
“It’s a beautiful looking fruit – with a name like dragon, it gives a dragon appearance, with a beautiful bright red colour,” he said.
Kumar describes the taste as acidic and sweet and extremely popular in Asian countries.
“For some [westerners] it probably doesn’t taste much at all,” he laughed.
“But our new varieties that we have developed are ... better and people love eating them, even outside [Asia].”
The programme started with the objectives of improved taste and eating quality, improved storage so the fruit can be shipped easier, and to prevent canker disease among dragon fruit orchards.
“We have managed to release [and] develop new varieties that taste better, can store longer, and they are tolerant to canker disease as well,” Kumar said.
“So, I think we have achieved our objectives that we have set out in the beginning.”
Kumar believes in the next 10 to 20 years as temperatures increase, dragon fruit could become a viable option for growers looking for new climate-resistant crops.
“We are evaluating whether there would be the ability for dragon fruit [to flourish] in Northland,” he said.
“We started the trial back in 2020 and we are testing the different production systems.
“The results we are getting so far, they are quite encouraging, and we want to continue and evaluate even further.”
