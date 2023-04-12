Taradale RSA president Brayden Coldicutt at last year's Anzac Day dawn service at Lone Pine Cemetery in Taradale.

Anzac Services in Napier

· Dawn Service, 6am-6.45am, at the Soundshell

· Civic Commemorative Anzac Service, 8.45am-10.30am, Taradale Memorial Town Clock

· Civic Service, 11am-12.30pm, Memorial Square.

There is a temporary road closure of Marine Parade and Tennyson Street on Tuesday, April 25, due to the Napier Dawn Service.

Road closure will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 5am-7am.

Road closure will be in place for Marine Parade from Browning Street to Vautier Street and Tennyson Street from Marine Parade to Herschell Street

Marine Parade Parking Precinct from Albion Lane to Marine Parade

Parking will still be available within the Marine Parade Parking Precinct - access from Vautier Street roundabout.

There is a temporary road closure of Emmerson Street and Clive Square East on Tuesday, April 25, due to the Anzac Day Napier Civic Service at the Clive Square Cenotaph.

Road closure will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 10am-12:30pm.

Road closure is Emerson Street from Dalton Street to Clive Square West and Clive Square East from Tennyson Street to Dickens Street.

In addition to these road closures, there will be a short service at Lone Pine above Taradale Cemetery on Puketapu Road on Tuesday, April 25, at 6am.

There are no road closures but drivers will be requested to please not travel past this area for 10 minutes.

The police will be in attendance to assist with traffic control for this short period of time.