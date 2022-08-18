Kane Williamson with Leo Alcock. ANZ Coin Toss and Cricket Grants help kids stay in cricket and meet their sporting heroes. Photo / Supplied

This year ANZ Cricket Grants applications are open and will give many kids a chance to play summer cricket fees-free.

With the rising cost of living and household budgets feeling the squeeze, the ANZ Cricket Grants will help keep Hastings' younger players in the game this season by subsidising Kiwi kids' club cricket fees.

More than $50,000 will be available to families raising keen young cricketers.

Successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees, which will be provided as a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket.

This financial help could be the difference between some kids playing cricket this summer or not, said ANZ Bank New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson.

For almost 23 years, ANZ has sponsored New Zealand Cricket, injecting more than $1.6 million into community cricket.

Watson says paying fees is one of the first barriers families face when deciding if they can register their child to play.

"Sport is such an important part of a child's wellbeing, both mentally and physically," Watson said.

Scott Samuel with Kane Williamson. ANZ Cricket Grants keep kids in cricket and help players further their skills and teamwork. Photo / Supplied

The increased cost of living can put families in a challenging position when it comes to managing the household budget, and ANZ hopes its grant will help ease some of that pressure and keep more kids playing cricket.

New Zealand Cricket GM of community cricket Kent Stead explained the initiative from ANZ is extremely helpful.

Stead hopes families who might have thought it not possible for their children to play this season will reconsider thanks to this new initiative.

He said the bank's support would ensure hundreds of kids won't miss out on the benefits of team sport.

"After a long hard winter, getting out and enjoying cricket is just what is needed."

Applications for the ANZ Coin Toss experience are also opening over the next week.

The Coin Toss experience gives one lucky cricket fan a chance to join the captains for the pre-match toss, four tickets to the game and a photo to remember it all.

Families who may need extra help getting their kids playing cricket this summer are invited to apply at www.anzcricketworld.co.nz until September 23.

A maximum of two children per family can benefit from the subsidy.

Applications open on August 25.