The next generation of young cricketers with Black Caps Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Neil Wagner and Lockie Ferguson.

The next generation of young cricketers with Black Caps Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Neil Wagner and Lockie Ferguson.

Last year, ANZ Cricket Grants helped 1327 kids at 175 clubs nationwide get to the crease. Now for the second year, ANZ Cricket Grants will help pay for cricket club subs for young Hastings cricketers as families continue to feel the financial pinch.

This season a subsidy fund of $100,000 is being made available to help pay cricket club fees for young kids from families who could benefit from some extra support.

Successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees that will be provided in the form of a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket.

With household budgets continuing to be under pressure, ANZ head of sponsorship Sarah Rogan says financial concerns can mean the difference between kids playing sports or not, and extra support with fees can have a wide-ranging impact.

“From honing co-ordination skills to meeting like-minded friends, sport is such an important part of a child’s wellbeing,”

“We want as many Kiwi kids as possible to enjoy all the mental and physical benefits that come with being out on the sports field,” Rogan says.

ANZ has received feedback from cricket clubs that this type of support is vital for families in their communities who are doing it even tougher than last year.

New Zealand Cricket general manager of community cricket Kent Stead says the ANZ initiative is extremely helpful and hopes families who might have thought it not possible for their children to play this season will reconsider thanks to this initiative.

“We’re delighted to have the support of ANZ again this year, with the ANZ Cricket Grants. The subsidy fund will help hundreds of children onto the cricket field this summer, and for many, it could be the boost they need to reach their future sporting potential,” Stead says.

Families who may have dismissed the idea of their kids playing this summer are invited to apply at www.anzcricketworld.co.nz between August 14 and September 22. A maximum of two children a family can benefit from the subsidy.