OPINION

Tūrangawaewae Marae on the banks of the Waikato River at Ngāruawāhia is a place well used to hosting large gatherings of people. But the previous weekend more than 10,000 people descended on the marae. They were answering the call of Kingi Tuheitia, who when he addressed the nation at the end of the hui, said the main kaupapa was unity. “We need a way forward that brings kotahitanga to all of Aotearoa.”

Iwi from all parts of the country including representation of Rangitāne, came to listen and be part of the discussions.

Te Haana Paewai provides her experience attending this historical and significant Hui-ā-Motu.

So many people came to this hui. So many people wanting to go on to Tūrangawaewae marae. Twice the call came, “Sorry, we’ve reached capacity.” But we were lucky, we made it. Many didn’t and watched it from screens outside. Likely almost every famous Māori person was there. A who’s who of Māoridom, faces I recognised from TV.

Te reo Māori was everywhere. Thrown into each conversation, spoken between strangers, over the microphone, an old person, all around me.

After the pōhiri, we could attend one of five different forums, each focusing on a specific key topic. I chose the Rangatahi forum, one of a few in our group who qualified.

The MC had a great flair for speaking, mā te reo Pākehā me te reo Māori. Rangatahi spoke up, asking questions or just shared how they felt as rangatahi, all passionate, real and staunch. The key speakers had meaningful things to say, whakaaro (ideas) that I’m still contemplating on.

One question asked was “how can non-kura kaupapa rangatahi learn Māori?” Te Wehi Wright (a key speaker for the Rangatahi forum) said that his ability to speak Māori today is a continuation of his mother’s reo journey. Her decision to learn Māori in the first place, for her and her children is why Te Wehi has te reo. For rangatahi we must start our reo journey today, for our tomorrow’s children. That was his answer.

Te Hui ā Motu was intense. I was excited to listen to the kōrero, and to hear responses from people in the crowd. I discussed with mates I hadn’t seen in years about these topics, i roto i ngā reo e rua. The thing is, we hadn’t established a Māori speaking relationship between us mates, but on that day, it just flowed out the mouth without a thought.

Then I would look across the Waikato River, see the kids swimming and hear te reo Māori and be a part of the Māori world. Strangely enough, I felt at peace. The kind of peace you feel when you’ve finally come home after too long. Not because I am from Waikato, but because I miss te reo Māori and te ao Māori that much.

“Me waipuke e tātou i te whenua ki te reo Māori.” He kīanga tēnei nā Tā Timoti Karetu, hei whakautu ki ngā āhuatanga whakangaro atu i te reo nā te kāwanatanga hōu. Ko te whakaaro, e kore e taea te kāwanatanga, ahakoa kō wai e tū i taua wā, ki te tāmi i te reo Māori mēnā ko te maha o tātou e kōrero ana i te reo. Ahakoa ki hea, ki ā wai rānei. I really would love to see our land flooded with te reo Māori again. It would be like finally coming home”.