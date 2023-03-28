Another of Napier’s iconic Six Sisters villas up for sale

The villa (tenanted by Olsen Shipping) up for sale.

The villa (tenanted by Olsen Shipping) up for sale.

One of Napier’s iconic Six Sisters villas along Marine Parade is up for sale - just a year after another of the villas was sold.

The two-storey property at 193 Marine Parade will be auctioned on Thursday, April 6 through Bayleys.

The heritage-listed property is one of six almost identical villas - affectionately known as the Six Sisters - which stand side-by-side opposite the foreshore.

The Six Sisters survived the 1931 Napier earthquake, and the buildings have drawn comparisons with San Francisco’s historic Painted Ladies.

The villa up for sale at 193 Marine Parade has long been used by Olsen Shipping as an office, but their lease will end in June, and it is being sold as vacant possession.

Last February, one of the neighbouring villas sold for $1.05 million, and that property has since undergone a facelift.

Bayleys real estate agent Kerry Geange said the property up for sale had plenty of potential.

“Beautifully presented inside and out, the building retains its original character while enjoying a modern office fit-out and extension carried out in 2000,” Geange said.

“Its high ceilings and skylights give it a delightful light-filled interior.

“The opportunity to secure this property with vacant possession will ensure its attractiveness among both owner-occupiers and investors.”

The Six Sisters were built in the late 19th century and were designed by Robert Lamb, a British-born architect.