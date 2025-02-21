Annabel Taylor’s two passions spark fine design

In Auckland, she studied interior design under the watchful eye of well-known Nanette Cameron.

After 10 years, her husband’s business commitments meant a move to Hawke’s Bay.

Nowadays, she says it was the “best move we made”.

“I like the fact that we are much more in touch with the land, produce and people. I love it how you are aware of the seasons here.”

She now specialises in bespoke custom wall murals and wallpapers, printed on textured linen paper in New Zealand by Aspiring Walls.

This Porirua-based company is the largest manufacturer of quality wallpaper in the southern hemisphere. Produced as rolls of wallpaper, the finished product offers a point of difference in bathroom, bedroom, lounge, in fact, any room in your home, hotel, office, foyer or commercial area.

With her inspiration coming from her love for travel, architecture and art, her vibrant urban scenes, lush landscapes, and detailed architectural details bring an edgy, cosmopolitan feel to homes and workplaces.

She has just released a selection of 10 photographic wall murals now available online with the collection entitled, Postcards, encompassing photos from her latest trip to Europe.

Her vast range of murals and wallpapers includes garden and flowers to add a subtle soft touch to any room and a soon-to-be art deco collection.

Taylor can turn large-scale designs and breathtaking landscapes into a stunning focal point, in any room and is able to offer the complete package, which includes interior design consultations.

Wall themes are where Taylor comes into her own, being a photographer. It made her realise her photos would look good on walls, her style being street and landscape.

Not afraid to tackle any design request, if you thought the Santa’s Grotto in Hastings was particularly smart last year, that was Taylor’s handiwork — making the grotto come alive.

This year she’s keen to be more involved in Hawke’s Bay’s Fotofest youth programme, she has more mural collections to release, as well as working on her art deco-inspired courtyard and outdoor bar area.

Watch this space.