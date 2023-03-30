And the gold award goes to . . . Telegraph Hill

Geoff Howard with the gold medal award winning Kalamata Olives. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two decades of nurturing olives is paying off for a Hastings grower who won gold at the 2023 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

Telegraph Hill’s Kalamata Olives were described by the judges as very good olives, with an enjoyable after taste.

“These are a very good example of a nice fresh olive.”

Telegraph Hill owner and managing director Geoff Crawford said the comments show kalamata olives are different to the commonly available imported olives.

“These olives are made for the flavours that our customers like. We’ve honed this technique over the last 20 years,” Geoff said.

Telegraph Hill is New Zealand’s largest producer of table olives and has been selling to local restaurants for years.

They are no strangers to awards as I saw for myself when I visited the Howard Street shop with walls adorned with awards.

Already this year they have won two gold medals, four silver medals, and a bronze across a number of competitions.

Geoff has always loved olives.

“I was working at Fonterra in Wellington years ago and when the chance of redundancy came up, I took it and started working in the olive business.

“In 2003 I started this business with a partner working out of a home kitchen. Since then we have been making award-winning olives and olive oil and hand-crafting innovative condiments, sauces and drizzles.”

In 2005 they bought the bare land on Howard Street where they are still operating today. “We wanted a hub, a place people could visit.”

In 2010 Geoff became the sole owner.

Telegraph Hill owner and managing director Geoff Crawford hard at work. Photo / Warren Buckland

These days they produce a wide range of products and have an export market in Japan.

“The majority of the products we produce are sold right here in New Zealand. We have great local support, especially from Bellatino’s and New World in Hastings and Havelock North.”

Geoff says entering and winning awards is an important part of his business.

“It’s an endorsement that we are doing things right. Our olives were the only ones to get a gold medal at the awards.”

The harvest is picked at the end of May.

Then there is eight to 10 months of fermentation to remove the bitterness and this also gives them a depth of flavour. They are finished off with some “nice ingredients including the right level of salt”.

Geoff says timing and care are important factors at harvest to ensure optimal flavour.

He says this year’s crop has been a little slow because of the lack of sunshine: “But they are coming along nicely now”.

“While taste is so important, the health benefits of our olive oil is also important. There is a lot of work going on around understanding growing conditions which will help even more with this.”

Telegraph Hill is planning a community olive pressing day where people can bring their tree olives and use a composite press on May 14. For more information about this go to Telegraph Hill’s website or Facebook page.

After 20 years of all things olive, Geoff is thinking about a change of pace, so Telegraph Hill is on the market.

“I’ve loved it but it’s time for a change.”

Telegraph Hill is open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 3pm Saturday at 1279 Howard Street, Hastings











