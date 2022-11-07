Shearer Amy Silcock resting at lunch after a busy morning shearing. Photo / Dave Murdoch

On January 23, 2020, Amy Silcock, from Tiraumea, was part of a four-women team that set a world record of shearing 2066 strong wool ewe lambs in nine hours at Waihi-Pukawai Station, Turangi.

Two years on, organisation is in place for Silcock to attempt to beat the current 370 Romney ewes in eight hours for a woman, set just two months ago.

This time the site will be Matthew and Sarah Walker’s farm at 7 Ballance Rd, on January 27, 2023.

Why does she want to put herself through all the pain and exhaustion described by iconic world shearer Jills Angus Burney, herself a world record holder, as the equivalent of an ultra-marathon?

Silcock said she wanted to test her mental and physical limits, having only picked up shearing eight years ago as, an alternative to station management and an opportunity to tour the world. She has done that too, shearing in Scotland and even the Falklands when the opportunity arose.

Silcock said her preparation for the world record attempt had already started, and she was working out in the Pahiatua Gym every day for an hour, regardless of whether she had been shearing for contractors Top Notch Shearing.

She expected as the season got busier that her fitness would build.

“It gets pretty flat-out for the next three months,” she said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Amy Silcock on The Country below:

Organising a world record attempt is both challenging and expensive.

She had to register the challenge with the World Shearing Body

They have to organise and send an international judge from the UK or Australia

She has to organise support staff

She has to set up a venue which can supply enough Romney ewes

She must organise portaloos, a marquee, catering, news coverage and a reserve date

She has to find about $20,000 to cover the above.

So Silcock and her friends Sarah Walker and Toni Sedcole are busy fundraising. This is where Silcock needs sponsorship, particularly local, as she wants it to be a fun local event.

Already things are going along quite well with about $10,000 already promised but obviously, there is a big need for more.

Silcock said one reason to sponsor her attempt is that the event will be live-streamed all over the world, and put Tararua on the map.

People can come out to watch the event with Ballance School catering as its fundraiser.

If you can help please contact Sarah Walker by emailing office@rncfarmingltd.co.nz.