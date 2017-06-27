Mary Duncan, David Holmes, Shelly Te Uki, Jenny Holmes and Duncan Watson celebrate Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup win yesterday. Photo/Duncan Brown

For about 20 keen, not to mention early, sailors, yesterday was a time to finally pop the champagne corks at the Napier Sailing Club and toast to the Kiwi America's Cup victory and the chance the Cup may head this way.

"It was lovely - a great occasion," club manager Shelley Te Uki said as she recalled the disappointment of 2013 when the American holders charged back to overtake what appeared to have been an unbeatable New Zealand team.

"So we hid the bubbly to start with," she said, adding they were a little more wary this time because they did not want to put the mockers on what appeared to be a sure thing by getting it out and lining the glasses up to early.

"Not after what happened last time."

But they need not have worried and were able to happily raise a celebratory glass as well as a great cheer.

"We had those two races and just wanted to get it done - and it's all over now and it's great."

The return of the Cup to Kiwi shores would be a massive boost for sailing in Hawke's Bay and throughout the land, Ms Te Uki predicted.

"It has been creating real interest because it has been so different.

"These are amazing yachts."

She believed it would attract more youngsters to sailing as they sought to take part in action on the water as well as emulate the efforts of Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling.

"It will be great for yachting."

She said the club would be getting in touch with Yachting New Zealand to discuss the likelihood of getting the America's Cup to Napier so people could get a close up look at it.

"We would love to get the Cup here and will try for that."

In terms of the club being hosts to the event, she said many of those present at yesterday's win-watching gathering talked about how Napier would be a fine place to host the prestigious Cup races.

"But I think it is just a bit too huge for us," she said, adding the Auckland Viaduct and environs had Cup experience as well as character and would do a great job of being hosts.