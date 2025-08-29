Advertisement
Ambitious debut plans for promising Hastings-trained filly: John Jenkins

Champion jumper The Cossack will be one of two representatives from the Hastings stable of Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal in Sunday’s $75,000 Pakuranga Hunt Cup Steeplechase at Te Aroha.

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay

Few trainers would line up a horse on debut in a Listed stakes race but that is what Hastings trainer Guy Lowry is planning with the promising Spark.

The three-year-old filly created a big impression when winning a trial

