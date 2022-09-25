Alleged attack of good Samaritan: Man in his 70s transferred to Wellington Hospital

A good Samaritan who was assaulted in Awatoto on Sunday morning after stopping to help a woman being pursued by a man is being transferred from Hawke's Bay Hospital to Wellington. Photo / NZME

A good Samaritan allegedly attacked in Hawke's Bay after stopping to help a woman being pursued is being transferred to Wellington Regional Hospital.

A police statement said the man in his 70s stopped his car on State Highway 51, Awatoto, about 4.30am on Sunday after seeing a woman being chased by a man.

Police described the chase as a family harm incident.

The good Samaritan who intervened was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition, with injuries to his head and face.

A Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition and was being transferred to Wellington on Monday.

The spokeswoman said the woman was not admitted to hospital.

Police were seeking any witnesses to the event or motorists in the area at the time who have not already come forward.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incidents and will appear on Monday in the Hastings District Court charged with assault.

Information can be provided to police via the 105 line quoting file number 220925/5510.

