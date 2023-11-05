All Star nod for Hawks’ youngster Jackson Ball

The Hawks standout Jackson Ball was named to the All-Star 4.

The Hawks standout Jackson Ball was named to the All-Star 4.





The Taylor Hawks have placed seventh in the 3x3 Cup, with high school standout Jackson Ball being named to the competition All-Star 4.

Held in Invercargill last week, the competition showcased 126 of the best players from across the country, with more than 170 games played in the four-day event.

This year saw the addition of 16 international games in a transtasman rivalry between the New Zealand Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns versus the Australian Gangurrus.

The Hawks produced a strong showing finishing the tournament in the top half of the draw.

The real success lay in the emergence of local talents from Hawke’s Bay, namely Ball, Zoram Smiler, and Kobe Kara. Both Ball, Napier Boys’ High School, and Smiler, Hastings Boys’ High School, made their debut for the Taylor Hawks, with Kara being given the opportunity to lead the team.

“Watching the boys grow in confidence was the best part of the trip for me,” general manager Jarrod Kenny said.

“Knowing the work that these three have put into their craft and the abilities they have, seeing them representing not only themselves, but their whānau and the region, was something to be proud of.

“The way they carried themselves and competed in every moment is what it means to be a Hawk.”

Ball’s outstanding tournament was recognised in his selection for the All-Star 4.

“From start to finish, Ball was a standout for the Hawks, finishing in the top 10 players in total scoring, while making several game-winning shots.”

It’s been a busy year for the youngster, leading Napier Boys’ in their quest for a national championship and representing New Zealand at the under-15 Asia Pacific Cup, where they finished second to Australia.

The All-Star 4 was rounded out by Ethan Rusbatch, Rangimarie Dougall-Mita and the Most Valuable Player, from the 3x3 Cup champions the Canterbury Rams, Kaia Isaac.