UNDER FIRE: Aaron Smith has been stood down after a bathroom incident at Christchurch Airport. PHOTO FILE

The Hawke's Bay-based mother of under-fire All Black Aaron Smith is staying tight-lipped about her son's bathroom incident.

The All Black's latest dishonour emerged yesterday, after a member of the public spotted him walking into a disabled toilet cubicle at Christchurch Airport with a mysterious woman.

He was later stood down by the All Blacks for one game and is heading home from South Africa.



Hawke's Bay Today visited his mother, Bridget Smith, at her Flaxmere home yesterday, but she declined to comment.

She told reporters "nice try" and she had nothing to add.

Smith, considered one of the country's top players, was dressed in the All Blacks' formal number ones uniform and was with the team at the airport before they caught a flight out to Argentina.

Yesterday's news about Smith again had members of the public and commentators alike questioning players' behaviour and how this latest incident would affect the All Blacks brand.

Prime Minister John Key even waded into the debate, saying Smith had "clearly let himself and those that are close to him down.''

"I think there's no question about that. He'll have to reflect on that and I'm sure the New Zealand Rugby Football Union will reflect on that,'' Key said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the other two major stories, incidents: "I think the [NZRU], coming off the back of a few other pretty poor PR issues in recent times will want to send a strong message to the All Blacks that they have a high level of expectation of their behaviour.

"And Aaron clearly didn't meet that,'' he said.

The news broke in several countries overseas, particularly big rugby-following countries, and it was feared yet another scandal could harm how the team and New Zealand rugby in general was viewed internationally.