Some of the locomotives that will be in steam over the long weekend at Anderson Park in Taradale. Photo / Supplied.

All aboard for a fun weekend at Anderson Park, in Taradale, as the Hawke's Bay Model Engineering Society celebrates Matariki and its 60th anniversary.

The three-day open weekend, beginning on Friday and ending on Sunday, includes $2 rides on live steam locomotives, and a 4-inch scale Foden steam truck.

There will also be a full-size traction engine taking passengers for a spin around the block.

Newly elected club president Ryan Lawson says he, along with the rest of the members, are looking forward to the first open weekend since October 2012.

"I've only been the president for about six weeks and I'm loving the challenge. It's a great club and already we have had several new members," Lawson said.

"The plan for the weekend is to keep it simple. I'm looking forward to seeing the park full of people and families enjoying the locomotives and the traction engines."

The club will also be celebrating the recovery of its first running engine The Maid of Kent which was stolen and thrown into the lake at Anderson Park last month.

Longest-standing member Graham Leabourn said unfortunately, the Maid of Kent won't be running this weekend.

The engine, which was built in 1962, is in parts in Leabourn's shed.

Ryan Sheeran, and son Bently, is all set to take people for rides on his 1904 Fowler Traction Engine. Photo / Supplied

"It's in pieces now but thankfully there is no real damage. It was covered in mud and weeds but now it has been fully stripped down and will be reassembled.

"Its 60 years old, so now is the perfect time to do some maintenance on it, upgrade it and repaint it. Hopefully, it will be back on the track by the end of July."

The use of the "Maid" to provide rides in Napier dates back to an approach by Westshore Residents Development Association member Cedric Alexander to model engineering enthusiasts Bob Finlay and Tom Frater in 1960 to finish building the locomotive.

A track was laid beside the Westshore Surf Lifesaving Club offering rides at sixpence each (5c) during the busy times in the summer.

A new boiler was fitted to the Maid of Kent in 1982 and the trains continued running at Westshore until 1994. The club then re-established facilities at Anderson Park.

Leabourn, who is nearly 80, joined the club "around 1966-67".

The HB Model Boat Club will also be operating on the lake at Anderson Park and will have its clubroom open for the public to view its collection of model boats.

The open day will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with last departures at 3.45pm.

Rides are $2 a person or concession tickets will get you six rides for $10. There will also be a sausage sizzle on site.