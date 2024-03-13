Alfredton horse sports up and racing again

After a two-year break, Alfredton’s horse sports held a successful weekend, marking 140 years of Alfredton District Sports Club holding events at Alfredton Domain.
While the events have changed over the years, the strong rural community spirit remains alive and well.
Traditionally held in the last weekend of February, the date was changed to early March to avoid clashing with this year’s Castlepoint Races.
The final Horse Sports of the Wairarapa Horse Sports calendar saw many riders from the Wairarapa attend along with a strong local contingent.
The sports day this year offered a range of competitions including horse and pony flat classes, games, round-the-ring jumping, show jumping, shepherds hack competitions and the ever-popular kindy ring.
For the non-horse riders, we hold our annual clay bird shoot.
In addition to these events, the past and present students of Alfredton School held a series of raffle-style games.
The day aims to provide the community a chance to gather and enjoy a day of socialising and fun – especially important for farming communities when things get tough.
It was great to see many locals who had moved away from the district, come back to support the event and have a catch-up.
The local playgroup provided an excellent range of food options and was well supported, raising almost $800 for their group.
For many, the highlight and the crowd favourite is the final event of the day, the walk-trot-gallop. This year was no exception!
Some very determined riding in the horse event saw young Audrey Hall chase down her parents’ stock manager, in the final straight, to claim the bragging rights – much to the crowd’s delight.
The pony event was equally as entertaining as Olivia Mitchell and Lucy Bourke battled it out for 3rd and 4th.
The Alfredton District Sports Club Committee would like to thank the generous sponsors who have stuck with them for the last two years, especially Wairarapa Mitsubishi who are the event’s gold sponsors.
It was very heartwarming to have many parents and riders come to the shed to express their gratitude for the effort that had been put in to run the event.
Like many events, the horse sports is run solely on countless volunteer hours and this feedback makes it worthwhile for the small committee.
Winners:
Open Events
Clay Bird Trophy - Algie Cup - Brian Mitchell
Horse Events
Southey Cup - Zoe Gordon
Herbert Rose Bowl - Kelly Boyd
Hotel Eketahuna Challenge Cup - Caroline Wallace
Heckler Cup - Jack King
Merch, Sharp and Dohme Cup - Jack King
Dagg Family Trophy - Audrey Hall
Men’s Prizes - Jack King
Braddick Family Trophy - Lisa Adair
Puketoi Arabian Trophy - Jack King
Pony Events
Percy Bros Cup - Charlotte Fouhy
Kebbell Memorial Cup - Sophie Beech
Mrs George Challenge Cup - Sophie Beech
Bruce Forbes Memorial Cup - Phoebe James
W Edmonds Memorial Challenge Cup - Annabel McKenzie
Gayle Falconer Memorial Cup - Jodie Sutherland
Bob Culling Memorial Cup - Charlotte Fouhy
Seymour Cup - Isabelle Behrns
Neil MacDonald Challenge Cup - Charlotte Fouhy
Points Prize - For child with most points in Pony Games - Charlotte Fouhy
Points Prize - For child with most points in show jumping - Sasha Fairbrother
Percy Trophy - Charlotte Fouhy
Wairarapa Mitsubishi Kindergarten Events
Trixie Cup - Brax King
Frankie Cup - Isla Blackwood
Janine Edmonds Memorial Trophy - Katie Plaisted