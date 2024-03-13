Alfredton horse sports up and racing again

Sophie Beech (Kohinui) and James Bond winners of Best Presented and Novice Rider U13 at the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

After a two-year break, Alfredton’s horse sports held a successful weekend, marking 140 years of Alfredton District Sports Club holding events at Alfredton Domain.

While the events have changed over the years, the strong rural community spirit remains alive and well.

Alice Bourke competing in the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

Traditionally held in the last weekend of February, the date was changed to early March to avoid clashing with this year’s Castlepoint Races.

The final Horse Sports of the Wairarapa Horse Sports calendar saw many riders from the Wairarapa attend along with a strong local contingent.

The sports day this year offered a range of competitions including horse and pony flat classes, games, round-the-ring jumping, show jumping, shepherds hack competitions and the ever-popular kindy ring.

Caitilin Hughes (Alfredton) and Cally placed in the pony round the ring classes at the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

President Andy Falloon competing in horse games in the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

Charlotte Fouhy (Kaitawa) and Mistletoe, winner of most points over pony events in the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

For the non-horse riders, we hold our annual clay bird shoot.

In addition to these events, the past and present students of Alfredton School held a series of raffle-style games.

The day aims to provide the community a chance to gather and enjoy a day of socialising and fun – especially important for farming communities when things get tough.

Amelia Fouhy on Lucky competing in the pony games at the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

2 ponies neck and neck - Olivia Mitchell (Alfredton) and Lucy Bourke (Hamua) race to the finish line at the Alfredton Horse Sports held at Alfredton Domain.

It was great to see many locals who had moved away from the district, come back to support the event and have a catch-up.

The local playgroup provided an excellent range of food options and was well supported, raising almost $800 for their group.

For many, the highlight and the crowd favourite is the final event of the day, the walk-trot-gallop. This year was no exception!

Some very determined riding in the horse event saw young Audrey Hall chase down her parents’ stock manager, in the final straight, to claim the bragging rights – much to the crowd’s delight.

The pony event was equally as entertaining as Olivia Mitchell and Lucy Bourke battled it out for 3rd and 4th.

The Alfredton District Sports Club Committee would like to thank the generous sponsors who have stuck with them for the last two years, especially Wairarapa Mitsubishi who are the event’s gold sponsors.

It was very heartwarming to have many parents and riders come to the shed to express their gratitude for the effort that had been put in to run the event.

Like many events, the horse sports is run solely on countless volunteer hours and this feedback makes it worthwhile for the small committee.

Winners:

Open Events

Clay Bird Trophy - Algie Cup - Brian Mitchell

Horse Events

Southey Cup - Zoe Gordon

Herbert Rose Bowl - Kelly Boyd

Hotel Eketahuna Challenge Cup - Caroline Wallace

Heckler Cup - Jack King

Merch, Sharp and Dohme Cup - Jack King

Dagg Family Trophy - Audrey Hall

Men’s Prizes - Jack King

Braddick Family Trophy - Lisa Adair

Puketoi Arabian Trophy - Jack King

Pony Events

Percy Bros Cup - Charlotte Fouhy

Kebbell Memorial Cup - Sophie Beech

Mrs George Challenge Cup - Sophie Beech

Bruce Forbes Memorial Cup - Phoebe James

W Edmonds Memorial Challenge Cup - Annabel McKenzie

Gayle Falconer Memorial Cup - Jodie Sutherland

Bob Culling Memorial Cup - Charlotte Fouhy

Seymour Cup - Isabelle Behrns

Neil MacDonald Challenge Cup - Charlotte Fouhy

Points Prize - For child with most points in Pony Games - Charlotte Fouhy

Points Prize - For child with most points in show jumping - Sasha Fairbrother

Percy Trophy - Charlotte Fouhy

Wairarapa Mitsubishi Kindergarten Events

Trixie Cup - Brax King

Frankie Cup - Isla Blackwood

Janine Edmonds Memorial Trophy - Katie Plaisted