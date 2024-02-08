Ākitio’s fishing weekend reels in the numbers

The "pretty in pink" night at Ākitio Boating Club, part of the fishing competition weekend.

Organisers of the annual women’s fishing competition at Ākitio Boating Club were pleased to see double the number of entries from last year.

There were 70 women entered into the event, held last month.

The weather was kind and there was a lot of fishing done, with some fantastic fish being caught.

On Saturday night, everybody flocked to the club for the “pretty in pink” night, which was not just for the ladies - even some of the men dressed up and joined the fun. A prize was awarded to the best-dressed on the night, which went to 2024 Skins.

Sunday came and it was back to fishing before the prizegiving. There were 37 prizes up for grabs, 27 at sea and 10 on land.

Shiloh Eastwood, 11, with her catch at the women's fishing competition held at Akitio last month.

The winners are as below:

Land-based kahawai results

1st Sheree Small 2.40kg, 2nd Delwyn Eriksen 2.26kg, 3rd Jade Diamond 1.90kg, 4th Shy Haye 1.84kg, 5th Xanthia Nichols 1.78kg, 6th Delwyn Eriksen 1.76kg, 7th Lynda Scrimshaw 1.64kg, 8th Jade Diamond 1.62kg, 9th Toni Chapman 1.58kg, 10th Georgia Dawson 1.58kg.

A number of prizes were given out after the fishing competition at Ākitio.

Boat results

Trumpeter: 1st Shar Matenga 12.80kg, 2nd Jen Taylor 9.72kg, 3rd Shar Matenga 9.46kg

Groper: 1st Fontayne Chase 15.36kg, 2nd Fontayne Chase 13.52 kg, 3rd Fontayne Chase 10.64kg

Gurnard: 1st Henricksen 1.26kg, 2nd Karen Bourke 1.22kg, 3rd Shar Matenga 1.20kg

Blue cod: 1st Kathee Burnett 1.84kg, 2nd Indya Rose Wright 1.78kg, 3rd Mandie McPherson 1.40kg, 4th Geraldine Harold 1.34kg

Tuna: 1st Tamzin Lee 12.04kg, 2nd Nikita Samuals 8.16kg, 3rd Tamsin Lee 6.86kg

Kahawai: 1st Jen Taylor 2.00kg, 2nd Molly Kidd 1.96kg, 3rd Cheryl Walshe 1.86kg

Snapper: 1st Tamzin Lee 1.92kg, 2nd Deb Henricksen 1.82kg, 3rd Molly Kidd 1.58kg

Tarakihi: 1st Shar Matenga 1.56kg, 2nd Nikita Samuals 1.40kg, 3rd Indya Rose Wright 1.24kg

Kingfish: 1st Tamzin Lee 10.26kg

The organisers would like to thank our major sponsor for Women’s Fishing Robynne Cload from Property Brokers . Thanks also to Manawatū and Dannevirke Hunting and Fishing, who sponsor all the club’s events, Dannevirke Pharmacy, which sponsored a beautiful hamper for the raffle, and Bruce Johnson (the club’s president), who gave out some cash spot prizes to complete the weekend. Thanks to everyone who helped on the weekend, especially Graeme the weighmaster and his team.

A great weekend was had by all. Thanks to all the ladies out there who participated - hope to see you back next year.

Fish Ākitio is coming soon from the February 23-25 - get your entries in. See our Facebook page for details or email akitioboatclub@xtra.co.nz for an entry form.