Ora Station in Ākitio has been put on the market for the first time in more than 100 years, alongside the hunting business Glenora Hunting Adventures. Photo / Bayleys.
A historic Tararua property and its popular hunting business is on the market for the first time in more than 100 years.
Bayleys Hawke’s Bay rural specialist Tony Rasmussen said Ora Station is a large-scale livestock breeding and finishing property with significant forestry, carbon and honey income.
“It is alsohome to Glenora Hunting Adventures, a burgeoning business which generated income of more than $100,000 last year but has great potential for further growth in the number of visiting trophy deer hunters and duck shooters keen to shoot over a large wetland and dam area from several maimai locations.”
Rasmussen said there was also potential to use the accommodation for glamping and walking with Ākitio Beach only 14km away.
“This is a really special property to own, farm and enjoy with loads of aesthetic appeal and, for those who love an active pastime, hunting, duck shooting, glamping and walking as well.”
He expected wide interest from both national and international buyers.
The station totals more than 2491ha, with a great balance of easy-to-medium hill country, including 395ha of easy finishing land ideal for finishing progeny or expanding the deer farming area.
“Ora Station has the best mix of land and soil types within the Ākitio district in my opinion. There’s a magnificent combination of river and valley flats which are highly productive and capable of any cropping or intensive farming systems.”
Hunting clients have the choice of a main lodge with two bedrooms, overlooking a large man-made lake constructed as a duck shoot haven; or three, separate, self-contained cabins offering cosy accommodation, plus an eight-bed bunk room for larger groups.
Improvements at the station include a five-bedroom homestead, built in 1977, and used by the current owners, along with a four-bedroom Lockwood home for the station manager, a three-bedroom cookhouse, built in 1974, and nearby single quarters completed in the following year.
Unless it is sold beforehand, tenders for Ora Station close at 4pm on November 13, 2025.