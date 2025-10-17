Ora Station in Ākitio has been put on the market for the first time in more than 100 years, alongside the hunting business Glenora Hunting Adventures. Photo / Bayleys.

Ākitio: Historic Ora Station and hunting business for sale for the first time in 100 years

A historic Tararua property and its popular hunting business is on the market for the first time in more than 100 years.

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay rural specialist Tony Rasmussen said Ora Station is a large-scale livestock breeding and finishing property with significant forestry, carbon and honey income.

“It is also home to Glenora Hunting Adventures, a burgeoning business which generated income of more than $100,000 last year but has great potential for further growth in the number of visiting trophy deer hunters and duck shooters keen to shoot over a large wetland and dam area from several maimai locations.”

Rasmussen said there was also potential to use the accommodation for glamping and walking with Ākitio Beach only 14km away.

“This is a really special property to own, farm and enjoy with loads of aesthetic appeal and, for those who love an active pastime, hunting, duck shooting, glamping and walking as well.”