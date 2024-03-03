A marlin caught at Akitio was the first ever, according to club members.
The annual Fish Akitio competition was held on the last weekend of February and was a great success with 43 boats entered and 217 anglers.
On the Friday, around 50 kahawai were weighed in on land and at sea a great selection of fish was caught.
But the top catch of the day was Derek Tanser, on the boat Tumeke, with a marlin weighing in at just over 120kg on a $6.00 Temu lure.
A spokesperson from the Boating Club says this was the first ever caught at the beach community.
“So exciting for us as a club, and of course, Derek.
“Who would have thought coming to little old Akitio, you would catch a marlin, but you did and you’ve put us on the map.”
A few boats went out on Saturday but wind forced smaller boats to be called in and the bigger boats were later called in for safety reasons, so not much fish was caught that day.
Entertainment was provided on the night with a live band and a roast meal sold by Weber School.
Gifts were presented to boating club president Bruce (Moose) Johnson and club secretary Delwyn Eriksen who are stepping down after four years “letting some new blood take the reels”.
Spot prizes were also given out, including the last major spot prize for the weekend, the spokesperson says.
“The night and the atmosphere was fantastic, even though we had no power until just after eight that night, but with a few generators nothing stopped us having fun.”
LAND BASE RESULTS KAHAWAI
1st Steve McLaren 2.40, 2nd Doug Bassett 2.26, 3rd Asher Moke 2.24
LAND BASE RESULT OTHER
1st Dean Follas (Shark) 4.02, 2nd Dean Follas 2.92, 3rd Dean Follas 2.10
BOAT RESULTS
GROPER: 1st Graeme Johnson 16.26, 2nd Greg Evans 13.54, 3rd Mathew Ball 13.04
TUNA
1st Mitchell Dean 10.40, 2nd Indy Wright 10.32, 3rd Shona Dean 7.00
TARAKIHI
1ST Shaun Turton 1.64, 2nd Hamish Lowe 1.32, 3rd Kerry Walshe 1.30
TRUMPETER
1st Paul Boyden 9.30, 2nd Indy Wright 6.36, 3rd Sarah Turton 5.82
KING FISH
1st Mathew Ball 14.96, 2nd Andrew Beatson 14.84, 3rd Simon Wilson 14.76
GAME FISH
1st Derek Tanser (Marlin) 120.20 kg
KAHAWAI
1st Jed Jackson 2.36, 2nd Graeme Stephens 2.34, 3rd Rod Flemming 2.34
GURNARD
1ST Jed Jackson 1.30 2nd Johno Brophy 1.20, 3rd Jed Jackson 1.16
BLUE COD
1st Ian Taylor 2.38, 2nd Graeme Evans 2.18, Clay Lochead 2.12
SNAPPER
1st Bruce Fairhurst 4.10, 2nd Pat Heavey 2.46, 3rd Bruce Johnson 2.44
TOP BOAT OVER 6 METRES
Odd Balls and Reel Time drew on 22 points followed by I Dunno on 12 points
TOP BOAT UNDER 6 METRES
Rip, Shit & Bust won on 23 points followed by The Boss on 18 and Acosta on 16
The spokesperson also wanted to thank sponsors, volunteers and everyone who helped in any way.
The next competition will be held on Saturday, March 9. Details will be on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boatclubakitio.