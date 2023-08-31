Akitio boating club holding reunion for 50th anniversary

Akitio Boating Club is celebrating 50 years with a reunion.

Past and present members are invited along to a reunion at Akitio Boating Club to mark 50 years of the club’s existence.

The anniversary celebration will be held on September 23 at the club’s top bar.

An informal get-together is planned for September 22 for those who wish to make a weekend of it and there may also be other activities, such as a pool and darts evening.

Organisers are planning to open the clubrooms at 1pm on Saturday for past and present members to arrive and mingle, with an afternoon tea and a celebration cake.

A barbecue has also been planned for early evening for those staying on.

Those wanting to attend need to RSVP to Karen Brooks email: karendbrooks54@gmail.com or text 027 465 3641.



