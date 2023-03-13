Air NZ is keeping the temporary service running out of Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Warren Buckland

Air New Zealand is extending its temporary service between Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) and Hawke’s Bay until June.

A large section of the highway between the two regions, State Highway 2, remains shut due to severe damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Following the cyclone, Air NZ began a temporary flight service between the two regions which was due to end on March 25.

Air NZ has now decided to continue the service.

There will be a two-week pause from March 25, and the service will then operate again for eight weeks between April 10 and June 9.

Air NZ says the two-week break will allow time to secure the crew and aircraft required to continue operating the route.

Air NZ regional affairs manager Jason Dawson said the airline wanted to support the communities most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to help them stay connected.

“We launched this temporary service to restore vital transportation links between the two regions – to support families and friends looking to be reunited and help essential workers get to where they need to be.

“With the road link still cut off, we’ve extended the service for as long as we can.”

Flights will be operating six times per week, and the additional flights went on sale on Monday.