Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer.

OPINION

Te Whatu Ora established the minor ailments scheme in 2023, for eligible people to access funding for some pharmacy medicines under the “Go Well” scheme.

In Hawke’s Bay, this has been extended out to June 2024, increasing access to medicines in our area.

Your pharmacist will discuss your symptoms, treatment options and offer advice as part of the process.

Eligible people include:

• Children under 14, or whānau members of a child with similar symptoms

• Māori or Pacific people

• Community Service Card (CSC) holders

• Those who have been physically isolated due to Cyclone Gabrielle

• Those who live in very rural areas (check with your pharmacist).

The scheme covers medicines for the following health conditions:

• Dehydration or diarrhoea from gastrointestinal illnesses

• Eye inflammation and infections

• Scabies

• Head lice

• Pain and fever in children

• Eczema/dermatitis

• Minor skin infections

• Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.

Medicine may be supplied after the consultation or, if not appropriate, you may be referred to your doctor. Illnesses that have been present for a longer period are not covered under the scheme.

The “Go Well” scheme is just one of the services funded by Te Whatu Ora and delivered by your community pharmacy to make it easier and safer to take medicines.

Your pharmacist is an expert in managing medicines and can support you with yours. If you are finding it difficult to take multiple prescription medications or don’t understand what they are for, ask your pharmacist for a check-up.

If necessary, your pharmacist can sort your medicines into an easier, personalised pack with them laid out as prescribed.

The packs help you to take the right medicine in the right dose, at the right time. Medication packs can also be very handy for travel and will have a list of all your medications printed on the back.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.