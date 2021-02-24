Affordable Art Exhibition at Napier Girls' High School back after Covid cancellation

The annual Affordable Art Exhibition at Napier Girls' High School is due to be held across March 26 to 28, 2021. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay art lovers are in luck with the Tremains Affordable Art Exhibition back up and running after Covid-19 halted proceedings in 2020.

Due to be held March 26 to 28, tickets are on sale for the sixth annual Napier Girls' High School fundraiser.

The event will showcase more than 300 pieces of artwork by more than 60 professional New Zealand artists - mostly for less than $1200.

Art by Napier Girls' High School students and teachers will also be on offer.

Event spokeswoman Susan Hopley said that after last year's exhibition was cancelled due to lockdown, the 2021 event will be bigger and better than before.

Hopley said there will be a few "special" pieces valued at up to $5000 this year.

The $34,000 raised at the 2019 event was used to benefit the school.

"This is our sixth exhibition involving students, the school community and the public and provides local art lovers an opportunity to purchase affordable art, locally.

"The PTA is looking to continue to fund the wellbeing programme that runs throughout the school, contribute towards refurbishment of the library and help to upgrade the gym equipment."

The 2021 exhibition will also see the return of the Pop-Up Gallery, where items can be purchased for between $5 and $200, while six raffles with prizes donated by Hawke's Bay businesses are up for grabs, collectively valued at more than $2500.

Tickets for opening night gala event can be purchased now at Eventfinda for $40 per person. Admission to the exhibition is free on Saturday, March 27 (10am-4pm) and Sunday, March 28 (10am-3pm).