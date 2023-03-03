SkyCan imagery, focusing on the Esk, Wairoa, Poukawa, Waipukurau, Papanui and Tukituki areas, as well as the Heretaunga Plains, will help the pulic to understand the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. Image / Supplied

SkyCan imagery, focusing on the Esk, Wairoa, Poukawa, Waipukurau, Papanui and Tukituki areas, as well as the Heretaunga Plains, will help the pulic to understand the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. Image / Supplied

SkyCan imagery, focusing on the Esk, Wairoa, Poukawa, Waipukurau, Papanui and Tukituki areas, as well as the Heretaunga Plains, will help the public understand the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The detailed aerial imagery acquired by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council was captured on February 19-21.

Regional Council team leader hydrology and groundwater science Simon Harper says the council acquired the SkyCan imagery, taken by a fixed-wing aircraft, in areas deemed a priority at that time.

“SkyCan provides high-resolution aerial imagery, which was essential for providing an immediate assessment of risks and hazards created by the cyclone. The imagery was used to locate and evaluate the extent of stopbank breaches, slips along critical roading networks, damage to bridges and the extent of inundation.”

The imagery is available via Land Information New Zealand, so people can use it to help assess damage to their property and plan recovery, says Harper.

It can be viewed at bit.ly/HBSkyCan