Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Adopt a metre of the athletics track in Hastings

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

New's Zealand women's 100-metres record holder Zoe Hobbs on the Hastings track, where she set a national record in 2022. Now she's adopted a metre of the track as a campaign is launched to resurface the lanes.

New's Zealand women's 100-metres record holder Zoe Hobbs on the Hastings track, where she set a national record in 2022. Now she's adopted a metre of the track as a campaign is launched to resurface the lanes.

It’s “on your marks, set and go” for a new fundraising drive for overdue resurfacing of the all-weather track at Mitre 10 Park’s William Nelson Athletics Precinct in Hastings.

The only all-weather track in Hawke’s Bay and the east coast, the track was first used in the summer of 2008-2009,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save