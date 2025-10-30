Adopt a metre of the athletics track in Hastings

To boost the fundraising, Mitre 10 Park, the Hastings Athletics Club, and Hawke’s Bay Gisborne Athletics are putting the 400 metres “up for adoption”, says park general manager Glenn Lucas.

The project has already secured funding from Grassroots Trust and The Sanderson Trust, but “Adopt a Metre”, being launched on Saturday, offers the public the chance to ‘adopt’ a metre, and extend the track’s history of developing and hosting some of the greats of New Zealand athletics.

The names of everyone who adopts a metre will be displayed on plaques close to their metre of track and on the Mitre 10 Park website.

For those wanting to really make their mark, there are opportunities to “adopt” special milestones, such as the start and finish lines, 100-metre lines and areas such as the throwing circle and long jump pit.

Olympians Nigel Avery and sprinter Zoe Hobbs, who in 2022 sprinted an 11.21sec national women’s 100m record on the track, have already adopted metres.

Lucas says their involvement highlights the track’s significance in shaping elite talent and inspiring future champions.

Throughout the campaign, a series of videos will celebrate the people and sporting stories of the region.

While known as a competition track, it is open to all as a free and accessible community facility for walking, jogging or other forms of activity to improve health and wellbeing.

The sports park athletics track under construction in 2008, expected to be replaced after 10 years. Fundraising is underway to get the overdue job done in 2026.

The precinct has played parts in the career of several international athletes from Hawke’s Bay, including new World steeplechase champion Geordie Beamish, and other World championships competitors in sprinter Georgia Hulls and shot-putter Nick Palmer and national women’s heptathlon Brianna Stephenson.

“It is now overdue for a much-needed upgrade,” Lucas says.

“We hope to be able to empower the next generation by continuing to deliver a world-class track,” he says. “We are grateful to the people of Hawke’s Bay and our corporate partners for their generosity in making this a reality.”

The track, off Percival Rd, Hastings, was the first fixture in the new park (known originally as the Hawke’s Bar Regional Sports Park), built to replace the original athletics venue of Nelson Park, which was redeveloped shopping centre.

Doug Laing has been a reporter in Hawke’s Bay for 42 of the years spanning 1973-2025, covering most aspects of news and sports, including athletics.