Five-month-old puppy Tyson is doing well at his foster home and looking for his forever home.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, is currently looking for a home for 5-month-old Tyson.

This bouncy boy is a lovely-natured bull terrier cross puppy.

Tyson has settled well into his foster home and loves to play but is showing maturity and good behaviour when it comes to new experiences.

At his current home, Tyson has made friends with the owner’s little dog, and his first meeting with the resident cat went well.

Tyson is a bull terrier cross puppy looking for a family to take him home.

He has learned how to use the dog door and sits and waits politely for his turn to be served when it is mealtime.

He has been microchipped, registered, neutered, had flea and worm treatments, as well as had his first lot of vaccinations.

Tyson is a friendly boy who needs a forever home.

If this sounds like you, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.

Adoption fees do apply.



