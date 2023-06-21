Meet the latest HDC pound pups looking for a new home, Max and Nala

Meet the latest HDC pound pups looking for a new home, Max and Nala

This week the Hastings City Council animal control team has two young pups looking for a new home.

First up is Nala. This little light brown bundle of joy is a mix-breed female who is around the 10-week mark.

Nala was brought into the Hastings Pound with her brother and is definitely the boss of the pair.

Could Nala the 10-week-old female mix-breed puppy be the one for you?

Under three months old, Nala is a sweet young girl who loves human attention and really enjoys playing with her toys.

She is not shy at all. This outgoing puppy with lots of energy to burn will make someone a very special family member.

Next up is Max, this young pup is a male border-collie cross and he is a little older than our first pup and is estimated to be three months old.

Max is a sweet young man with a sensitive soul, who really enjoys hanging out with his favourite humans and having a few treats.

Max the three-month-old male border-collie cross could be the puppy for you.

This jet-black puppy is expected to grow into a medium-sized dog and will require a generous amount of exercise.

Max is keen to learn and loves a good treat, which makes him easy to train. He will be the perfect little addition to someone’s family.

Adopting a dog from the HDC animal control centre costs $265, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must first be visited in person.

If you think Nala or Max could find their forever home with you, complete the online application form and HDC animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Nala or Max here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If either Nala or Max appeals to you, the animal control centre has other dogs looking for new homes that they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.