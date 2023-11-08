Lilo, a 3-month-old Staffordshire cross puppy, is looking for her forever home.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, currently has four lively canine friends looking for their very own places to call home.

First up is a 3-month-old female Staffordshire cross, Lilo, who is a sweet-natured, placid pup who likes to snuggle.

Lilo is a quick learner and gets along with other dogs and cats, making her the perfect pup to welcome into a family full of other pets.

She is more than ready to be adopted, loves spending hours at a time outdoors with other dogs and, after a long day of socialising, Lilo is quick to settle down and sleep through the night.

Could Kaos the 9-month-old Jack Russell-blue heeler cross be the dog for you?

Next up is a 9-month-old male Jack Russell-blue heeler cross named Kaos who enjoys the company of humans.

This happy-go-lucky pup loves going on walks, rides in the car and playing in the water.

His foster family says he is “100 per cent adorable”, which earns him plenty of pats and cuddles. Kaos would thrive with someone who has the time to exercise him daily and give him the attention he deserves.

The older man of the pack, Max a 2-year-old Collie cross, is full of energy and looking for a place to call home.

Two-year-old Collie cross Max is looking for a forever best friend.

Max gets on well with other dogs and would enjoy the company of any human who has the space to allow him to run around and burn off some of that energy.

Last but not least is a young male pup named Rocky, an American Staffordshire terrier cross, who has recently celebrated his first birthday with some new chums at the doggy daycare he attends once a week.

Rocky would be perfect for a place with plenty of outdoor space for times when he has to self-entertain, or a smaller place with people who take him on lots of outings.

One-year-old American Staffordshire terrier cross Rocky is ready to celebrate more birthdays with a forever family.

This floppy-eared, red-headed dog also enjoys winding down at the end of a day with a belly rub and a few cuddles.

His playful and loyal nature means his foster family have enjoyed having Rocky around, but it is time for him to move on.

All four of these beautiful dogs are up for adoption, and if you are interested in any of these cute canines, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.

Adoption fees apply.