Eleven-month-old staffy cross Stanley is such a good boy, all he is looking for is some love, attention and a forever family.

Eleven-month-old staffy cross Stanley is such a good boy, all he is looking for is some love, attention and a forever family.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, is currently looking for homes or foster parents for four of her puppies.

New to the roster is the adorable 11-month-old staffy cross Stanley, and Batista is hoping to place the loveable young dog in either a foster or forever home this week.

The dog rescuer said Stanley is great at walking on a lead and is well-behaved.

“He loves to play but he also has good ears, when you tell him to stop, he stops.”

Stanley has shown he’s happy to meet new dogs and has previously lived with young children. Although he can be timid around males, as he matures he is expected to become less nervous around strangers and being in new environments.

Five-month-old staffy cross Otis is still waiting for the right person to come and sweep him off his paws.

This week we have three puppies returning, who are still looking for a good home.

First up is young Otis, he is a charming 5-month-old rescue pup, who was rescued along with his staffy cross brother Milo.

While Milo has a new home, Otis is still waiting for the right person to come and sweep him off his paws.

Otis is a little mischievous and loves to play and go for walks, the young dog has basic command responses like sit and wait.

With his big personality, Otis would suit a home that can give him the attention, training and love he needs to grow into a well-rounded dog.

Four-month-old female staffy cross Nyima is ready to find her forever home after being found dumped by a river at 1 week old.

Also returning to Napier Courier’s “Adopt a Dog” are the tan-and-white puppy duo Nyima and Dozer. The staffy cross siblings are still looking for forever homes.

At nearly 4 months old, they retain their puppyish good looks and are doing very well for having had such a rough start, being abandoned at the river when they were just a week old.

Dozer may have been the bigger pup found down at the river but this young boy is the least confident of the pack and is looking for a family to bring him out of his shell.

If you think this could be you, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.

Adoption fees do apply.



