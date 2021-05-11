Actors fill in the blanks on Napier's The Little Theatre stage

Neil McCorkell will close our season on May 29.

Blank, by the award-winning Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, is the latest offering from Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre in Napier.

Napier Repertory are delighted to be able to present yet another New Zealand premiere of Soleimanpour's experimental theatre following last year's White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

As with White Rabbit Red Rabbit, a new performer is on stage on each of the four nights. There has been no rehearsal, there is no director, and the performer has never seen the script they are about to be handed.

Armed with a script riddled with blanks, the performer collaborates with the audience to create an original story that is theirs alone – a veritable storytelling machine is created.

Soleimanpour is an independent multidisciplinary theatre maker from Tehran, Iran. His plays have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Best known for his play White Rabbit Red Rabbit, written to travel the world when he couldn't, his work has been awarded the Dublin Fringe Festival Best New Performance, Summerworks Outstanding New Performance Text Award and The Arches Brick Award (Edinburgh Fringe) as well as picking up nominations for a Total Theatre and Brighton Fringe Pick of Edinburgh Award.

Napier Repertory is excited about what each of the performers will bring to the stage.

May 26: Jeremy Randall opens the season and will bring his own brand of flair and humour to The Little Theatre stage. Jeremy has appeared in many productions at both Napier Repertory and Napier Operatic in recent years.

May 27: Natalie Sandbrook has taught many through Trinity College Speech and Drama and also her roles at Iona College and Hereworth School. She has appeared in musicals with a dance background including performances with the Royal New Zealand Ballet. Natalie's performance will be intriguing and creative.

May 28: Amy Edwards is excited to be able to convert her drama teaching as head of department for drama at Napier Girls' High School to performer on The Little Theatre stage. Napier Repertory are delighted to be able to welcome this talented performer.

May 29: Neil McCorkell will close our season on Saturday night. Neil has been a standout performer at both Theatre Hawke's Bay and Napier Repertory appearing in Le Sud, Noises Off, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and many others.

This heartwarming tour de force has a strictly limited season of just four performances so you need to be in quick to secure seats to this once-in-a-lifetime theatre experience.



The Details

The Little Theatre, McGrath St, Napier

May 26 – 29

Tickets for these performances are available from:

iticket.co.nz

Napier Municipal Theatre

i-Site Hastings

i-Site Havelock North

Napier Repertory Players website (napierrepertory.co.nz)