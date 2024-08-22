A firefighter is warning people to safely secure hazardous substances to their vehicles after an acid spill shut down part of a busy road in Hastings for just over five hours.
Firefighters responded to a report of an incident in which the container of acid fell off the back of a vehicle in Alexandra Cres, Hastings, at 9.08am on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire appliances and a support vehicle initially responded.
Hastings senior station officer Joel Fraser said it was a 5-litre container of muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid.
Although they were unsure of how much had leaked, firefighters treated the spill as though the entire container had leaked.