The cast of Aladdin is ready to hit the boards.

Pantomime is a British theatrical institution which usually involves providing entertainment for children and which is produced around Christmastime.

The plots are based on a fairy-tales, and the shows feature music and slapstick comedy - often with gender roles reversed - themes of good and evil, crazy eccentric costumes, topical jokes and, above all, heaps of audience participation, which the shows thrive on.

The crew at Waipawa Musical and Dramatic Club have produced another Christmas cracker in the form of their production of Aladdin, which opens Friday, November 18 at the Waipawa Municipal Theatre with an eight-show run, including three matinees.

The traditional fairy-tale of Aladdin has been adapted for Hawke’s Bay audiences by Sir Roger Hall and features appropriate background scene projections ranging from the Nelly Jull Park rotunda in Waipawa to the Ryman Retirement village in Havelock North.

Waipawa’s duck is included. There are great characters - Tony Greig’s Widow Twankey, with her dirty laundry and hanky panky; her son Aladdin (Clare Smith), who has fallen in love with Princess Jasmine (Jemmalee Young); the evil Abanazer (Edward Carleton Holmes) scheming to steal the magic lamp; and Kate D’Ath’s glorious Genie.

The ensemble show is full of singing and dancing from tiny tots all the way up to teenagers, all in fabulous colourful costumes and choreographed by Samantha Kupa. ‘It’s Raining Men’, ‘The Teddy-Bear’s Picnic’ and many other great singalong opportunities are there for the audience. Heckling is welcomed.

A five-piece orchestra conducted by Helen Walker underpins the pantomime and keeps it zipping along.

Director Madeleine Howard and her team deserve accolades for Aladdin. Thrice cast due to Covid interruptions, it’s finally on stage - so gather all the family, jump onto the Eventfinda website and grab your ticket today.