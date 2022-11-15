Trucks from Ormondville, Dannevirke and Norsewood as well as others, attended. File photo / Bevan Conley

Trucks from Ormondville, Dannevirke and Norsewood as well as others, attended. File photo / Bevan Conley

The fire service is reminding owners of remote properties to ensure they have good access for fire trucks and an adequate water supply after a blaze at an Ormondville property.

The Ormondville brigade was called to the property, about 7 kilometres south-east of the township, at about 5.15pm on Monday.

Crews were also called in from Dannevirke, Norsewood, Ongaonga and others.

Fire service group manager for Hawke’s Bay/Tararua, Rob Karaitiana, said a complex comprising of a number of shipping containers was situated on the property.

He said the property owner had tried to extinguish the blaze as best he could, but when he was unable to, he called the fire brigade.

“Our crews did a marvellous job cutting off the fire.”

While it was a major loss, much of the complex was able to be saved due to the work of the crew from Ormondville, Karaitiana said.

The fire service’s new recovery team was also brought in to help the occupants of the property, who were very distraught by the loss.

Karaitiana said he had been driving back from Hawke’s Bay and had seen a plume of smoke on the horizon.

“We saw it from a long distance.”

The fire occurred on a property in a remote area about 7kms from Ormondville. Photo / Leanne Warr

He said one of the difficulties with incidents in remote areas was ensuring there was good access for fire trucks and availability of a good water supply.

“It’s a message we have for people that live out in a rural community like we do. Make sure access is at its best and [there’s] a continuous water supply if possible.”

The cause of the fire had been determined and it was not suspicious.

Hato Hone St John was also called to the scene, and one person was assessed and treated for minor injuries.