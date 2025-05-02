Advertisement
Accident and medical centre opens in Stortford Lodge, Hastings

OmniHealth has officially opened Stortford Accident and Medical’s new purpose-built facility in Hastings, marking a significant step forward for urgent and primary care in the region.

Stortford Accident and Medical, based at 104 Stortford St, is an urgent care and general practice clinic.

The centre provides walk-in treatment for injuries, illness and other non-emergency conditions, as well as ongoing primary care for managing long-term health needs and has a focus on timely access and strong patient relationships.

OmniHeath opened Stortford Accident and Medical, on April 30, 2025.
The opening event was held on April 30, to celebrate the clinic, designed to expand access to care, support enrolment growth, and attract the clinical workforce needed to serve the Hastings community.

OmniHealth managing director Mark Wills said the facility was built with patients and clinicians in mind, and reflected a long-term investment in sustainable and high-quality healthcare.

He said it was a shared vision with GP Greg Beacham and his wife Vilma to strengthen primary care in Hastings.

“OmniHealth believes strong primary care is the foundation of healthier communities.”

The clinic would improve healthcare access, attract a skilled workforce, and enhance the care experience for patients and clinicians.

“It’s an investment not just for today but for the future of health in this region.”

The opening acknowledged several individuals and organisations who played a vital role in bringing the new facility to life.

These included investors and developers Greg and Catherine Honnor, builder Trevor Mossman and his subcontractors, architects Chris Hume and Brad Davies of Hume Architects, Ian McLachlan from Colliers and the staff at Stortford Accident and Medical for their ongoing support.

The opening also welcomed colleagues from the local health sector, including Health Hawkes Bay chief executive Irihāpeti Mahuika, Sharon Harris from Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, and representatives from the Hastings Health Centre.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended and praised the facility as a valuable addition to the region’s health infrastructure.

“This new private facility will play an important role in improving access to primary care in the region,” she said.

“It will also support healthcare more widely through the recruitment of GPs and nurses to what is a modern, attractive working environment.”

