‘A true man of the arts’: Renowned Hastings ballet dancer Laurie Ruffell dies

He suffered from osteomyelitis in his ankle when he was younger and was excused from physical education at school.

Yet after a visit to the doctor for clearance, a kilt was purchased and in his early teens, Laurie was highland dance champion.

Then came ballet under the guidance of esteemed Hastings tutor Jean Ballantyne and with it, his true calling.

The family moved to London when Laurie, aged 15, was accepted for the Royal Ballet School.

In 1959, in a pas de deux class, he met his future Australian wife Priscilla Moulds, who danced with the Festival Ballet.

Priscilla says they were put together as colonials in a very English world.

They were married in 1963 in Manly, Sydney.

Laurie rose through the Royal Ballet ranks to become a soloist, where he toured with the company, including Margot Fonteyn and Rudolph Nureyev on several occasions.

He “created”, (the first one to dance), the role of the Cockerel in La Fille Mal Gardee, appeared in Royal Ballet films as the mandolin dancer in Romeo and Juliet and the Russian dancer in Sleeping Beauty.

Laurie Ruffell performing on stage at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London (date unknown).

His sister recalls that the State Theatre in Hastings put on a special showing for the family.

Laurie and Priscilla moved back to Australia in May 1969, where he became administrator of a contemporary dance company, Human Veins Dance Theatre, and later with Merryl Tankard Dance Theatre.

His last job before retirement was as manager of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, after which he continued his interest in dance, writing reviews and articles for national dance magazines.

He died of Alzheimers after a long illness.

A true man of the arts.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla, son Justin, daughter Juliette, grandchildren Oliver, Elizabeth, James, Hannah and Abbie and siblings John, Trevor and Tessa (Brown).



















