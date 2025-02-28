‘A true man of the arts’: Renowned Hastings ballet dancer Laurie Ruffell dies

Well-known Hastings man and Royal Ballet dancer Laurence William Ruffell (Laurie), died in Sydney on January 15, aged 83.
Laurie’s family home was the Windsor Private Hotel, which stood on the corner of Queen and Warren streets in Hastings.
It was from here on Saturdays his parents thought he went to the Embassy picture theatre, so were surprised when highland dancing teacher Nancy Chisholm contacted them to suggest they should get Laurie a kilt to compete at the Hastings Highland Games (which were then held in Windsor Park) because he was so good.
In 1959, in a pas de deux class, he met his future Australian wife Priscilla Moulds, who danced with the Festival Ballet.
Priscilla says they were put together as colonials in a very English world.
They were married in 1963 in Manly, Sydney.
Laurie rose through the Royal Ballet ranks to become a soloist, where he toured with the company, including Margot Fonteyn and Rudolph Nureyev on several occasions.
He “created”, (the first one to dance), the role of the Cockerel in La Fille Mal Gardee, appeared in Royal Ballet films as the mandolin dancer in Romeo and Juliet and the Russian dancer in Sleeping Beauty.
His sister recalls that the State Theatre in Hastings put on a special showing for the family.
Laurie and Priscilla moved back to Australia in May 1969, where he became administrator of a contemporary dance company, Human Veins Dance Theatre, and later with Merryl Tankard Dance Theatre.
His last job before retirement was as manager of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, after which he continued his interest in dance, writing reviews and articles for national dance magazines.