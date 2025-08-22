Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A trip to an André Rieu concert, a tragic death, and a New Zealand woman’s promise to return

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Heather Jamieson back in Maastricht during her visit last month. Photo / Mitchell Giebels / De Limburger

Heather Jamieson back in Maastricht during her visit last month. Photo / Mitchell Giebels / De Limburger

Hastings couple Heather and Bill Jamieson knew they were on to something special when they watched violinist and entertainer André Rieu perform in his native Netherlands in 2008.

They were so impressed by the concert - in his hometown of Maastricht - that they’ve returned to be serenaded by him

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save