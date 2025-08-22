Heather Jamieson back in Maastricht during her visit last month. Photo / Mitchell Giebels / De Limburger
Hastings couple Heather and Bill Jamieson knew they were on to something special when they watched violinist and entertainer André Rieu perform in his native Netherlands in 2008.
They were so impressed by the concert - in his hometown of Maastricht - that they’ve returned to be serenaded by himevery year since, apart from during Covid.
Last July, on what was meant to be their final day in the Netherlands, after another memorable trip and concert, Bill suffered a cardiac arrest in their hotel room.
Tragically, he died three days later in hospital, at the age of 80.
Their Dutch friends were an enormous help in the difficult weeks that followed, and invited Heather, 80, back this year to honour her late husband in the city they loved. And, of course, attend a Rieu concert.