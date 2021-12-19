A tribute to our friend, Billy Glover

Billy Glover was key in setting up many events including the Fiesta of Lights. Photo / NZME

In the early hours of Wednesday, December 8, our dear friend Billy slipped away in the presence of his long-time friend Te Rangi Huata.

Billy Glover was a working associate of brothers Te Rangi and Tama Huata, who were responsible for setting up the Public Dreams Trust which was created in 1999 to prepare events to bring in the new millennium.

Throughout the years, Billy site managed several iwi events including the annual Waitangi Day, Kahungunu Kapa Haka Regionals, Matariki, Te Matatini, and the famous Kahungunu AGM Pā Sports held at Splash Planet each year.

He was the judge of the very intense inter-marae Tug of War competition. His work with the Public Dreams Trust included Te Ara Rama Matariki events held in Glen Innes, Auckland, and the Fiesta of Lights held right here in Heretaunga.

Billy became a licensed pyrotechnic and he was key to ensuring the shows were perfect in accordance with the music and timing of the fireworks show. He was an exceptional worker.

Billy never shirked from a challenge and he always gave it his best. He was an observant and thoughtful man.

He was the kind of guy to take to a car sales yard to suss out your car before you buy it. He could pick up some of the smallest flaws that no one would think of.

If he ever got the chance to be involved with the planning of an event, he always had quality suggestions and could share from his experience, ways to make things flow a lot better.

Billy was a hard taskmaster, practical, methodical, and wise. He knew how to lay things out and had the old school mentality to start from one point and make his way around without tracking back.

He'd ensure to do it right the first time. He had a great eye for detail. He often disagreed with the way other event organisers did things, but he did his part without fail then watched how his way would have worked better.

Billy became sick as his lungs collapsed and he had a hernia causing severe pain. We really didn't know how sick he was until he ended up in hospital.

A lengthy hospital stay in June 2020 saw Billy having to make a choice. He was finally afforded the opportunity to have an operation on his collapsed lung. He contemplated the option and consequence which was not promising to say the least. As events approached and Te Rangi would share the updates on plans, we were pleasantly surprised that Billy's health would improve.

After a turning point for Billy, however, he died in the saddle, doing what he loves, and that's working hard, helping his friend Te Rangi Huata make others' dreams come true. It was that spark in the eyes of the thousands of families who came through Fiesta of Lights and experienced fireworks at different events. His desire to give his best, even after a long day of hard work, paid off when he saw people happy and enjoying their time with their families.

We acknowledge Billy's children and mokopuna. May you all continue to reminisce and enjoy your memories of your dad and grandfather.