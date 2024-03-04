Emergency services were called to an incident in Greenmeadows on Tuesday morning. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Emergency services were called to an incident in Greenmeadows on Tuesday morning. Photo/ Warren Buckland

A young person is in serious condition after a crash between a vehicle and a person in Greenmeadows, Napier, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Bowling Rd and Osier Rd at 8.22am on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was assessed and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Bowling Rd will be closed while emergency services respond.

A police spokesperson said to avoid the area and find alternative routes.





MORE TO COME