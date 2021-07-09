A model experience for Havelock North High School Year 12 student

Eleanor Squires models Katherine Bertram entry in last year's Edible Fashion Awards. The entry won the Supreme Award, while Eleanor won the Essence Top Model Award. Photo / Supplied

Eleanor Squires' mum's advice to her has always been "if it makes your heart beat and makes you happy go and do it".

And that's exactly how Eleanor lives her life. The Havelock North High School Year 12 student fills her life doing things she loves — ballet, performing arts and drama.

At last year's Edible Fashion Awards she was asked by local designer Katherine Bertram to model her entry.

Not only did Katherine's entry, The Delicate Drift made from cut and melted plastic milk bottles, win the Supreme Award, but Eleanor won the Essence Top Model Award.

Part of her prize was to have a photo shoot with Richards Wood, her hair done by Natasha Bird at M>Phosis Hair Studio and her makeup done by Vania Bailey of Vania Inc. The 17-year-old said she loved every minute of both the modelling experience and the photo shoot.

One of the photos taken of Eleanor Squires during her photo shoot with Richard Woods. Photo / Richard Woods

"I like photography, but usually just take some shots of myself and my friends. I have never had a professional photographer take photos of me. It was such a cool experience," Eleanor said.

"His direction and the way he worked with me was just fantastic. I really enjoyed the experience."

Although Eleanor has been in the audience at the Edible Fashion Awards, it was the first time she has been on stage as a model.

"I wasn't really nervous because I have been doing ballet for 12 years and am used to performing in front of an audience thanks to my ballet teachers at K Studio of Dance in Havelock North, Kerry McKenzie and Karen Suitor.

"But I was not expecting to win. I was shocked and overjoyed. It was so exciting. I may have cried a little bit."

Eleanor says she is really pleased with the end results of the model shoot. This is her last year at school and she is hoping to get into acting for films and/or television.

"I really love the performing arts and am hoping to get my foot in the door or maybe go to Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School in Wellington."

In the meantime she is not sure yet if she will be modelling for this year's Edible Fashion Awards.

Entries for the 2021 Edible Fashion Awards are now open. In addition to school entries, the event attracts individual entries from age 5 to adult. With eight weeks to go before designs are judged, there is plenty of time to create your masterpiece.

The Nurture Category introduced in 2019 encourages family entries and there is no limit on the amount of adult help – it is a perfect project for kids and parents or grandparents wanting to have some fun and get creative together these school holidays.

Event Director Kelie Jensen said while the adult and senior designs are often the most awe-inspiring, it is the potential to inspire young people and families taking part that gives the event it's heart.

"Every year we have new schools participating. For the designers, being exposed to the overall concept and sharing in the experience on stage is incredibly exciting and rewarding. Younger entrants are often in awe of the ingenuity they see in the senior designs and that experience can plant a seed," Kelie said.

"In the school environment, the process of designing for Edible has another interesting facet and an equally important one: the topic of sustainability. Interesting conversations are fuelled by new approaches to re-use and recycling, which feature strongly in many of the designs.

"Designers making decisions about materials they want to use will put a call out at school. The following week will see an abundance of milk bottles, bread tags or other requested items – the whole school community gets on board."

The 'Designers in Schools' programme plays a vital part in the overall Edible concept and earlier this year Kelie brought together a focus group of experienced designers to brainstorm its future development.

"Much of the impact of that work will not see light until later this year, but the potential is incredibly exciting," Kelie said.

"We have designers on board who are at the pinnacle – three are past Edible Supreme-Award winners and others, such as Kate MacKenzie and Wellington-based Fifi Colston have judged the event. Several have had great success on the World of WearableArt(WOW) stage. These are cutting-edge, celebrated Aotearoa designers, many living here in Hawke's Bay, working directly with young people in our schools. This is truly a wonderful opportunity for them."

■For more information or to register your intent to enter by Monday 26 July, visit ediblefashionawards.co.nz.