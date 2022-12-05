The Octavius choir will be performing in the War Memorial Church in Eskdale on Sunday.

Most travellers will have noticed this lovely little church on road trips between Hawke’s Bay and Taupō.

The church was designed by renowned architect James Chapman-Taylor and dedicated in 1920 to the memory of a local man, Percival Beattie, who died near the end of World War I.

Local farmer Thomas Clark donated the land, and his daughter Annie, Beattie’s widow, funded the building and its furnishings.

This will be the first time Octavius has performed in the church, which only seats about 80 people, but they are happy to be bringing their music to a different community at Christmastime.

The concert will begin with Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

This short composition movement is based on English folk carols The truth sent from above, Come all you worthy gentlemen and On Christmas night all Christians sing - all folk songs from southern England, sung by a male soloist.

These are contrasted with brief orchestral quotations from other carols, such as The First Nowell.

Octavius’ performance will feature bass soloist Richard Harris and a guest cellist, along with the ensemble chorus. Then the choir will Wish You a Merry Christmas with a feast of familiar Christmas treats, from Jingle Bells and Santa Baby to Follow that Star, Carol of the Bells and many more favourites, making it clear that – musically - this season is indeed The Very Best Time of Year!

CONCERT DETAILS

What: A Merry Little Christmas concert

When: Sunday, December 11 at 2pm

Where: Eskdale War Memorial Church, SH5, Eskdale

Entry: $20 for adults; students and children free







