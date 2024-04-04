What do Ghana and Hawke’s Bay have in common? On the surface, not much, but one local mother believes that drawing inspiration from village life could help parents and families facing stigmas and the looming challenges of disability and respite care funding cuts.

The old tea rooms at Cornwall Park in Hastings will soon transform each week into what Rochelle Hairs describes as a “true multi-generational village hub”. Parents and caregivers of young children and children with disabilities can come together and support each other - minus the lions and tigers strolling in the background.

Hairs said the changes to disability funding and her experiences living and working overseas prompted her to create Zeini’s - A Place for Parents.

Caregivers can come (with their children) to hang out, be, create, make soup, and be supported using community living ideals that Hairs said she’s seen work wonders overseas. Everything is free, with a koha donation welcomed.

“[Zeini’s] is about community, connection, creativity, kindness, and kai.”

Rochelle Hairs has created Zeini’s – A Place for Parents. The programme looks to bring communal hospitality to the forefront of playgroup culture. Photo / Warren Buckland

After years of hosting playgroups, Hairs said parents often reported feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome or judged because of their children or their needs.

“The children will love it. We’re going to make bread and sing songs in an amazing nurturing environment, but we’re really here to support the parents.”

The inspiration for the name of the programme comes from Hair’s “firstborn son” to her Ghanaian “sister” Khadija, whom she met while she was volunteering overseas.

“Typically, volunteers are 18-year-olds and fresh out of school and would stay with a host family and call them mum and dad. I was 26 and 27 then, and my host family was the same age as me, so I called them brother and sister,” she said.

“While I was there, my ‘sister’ was pregnant, and she gave birth to a son, Zeini. My host family always said this is your son as well. I don’t have a son myself, so he was like my firstborn.”

Seeing the community wrap around the child and share joy in the upbringing changed her perception of what was possible in a ‘traditional’ playgroup.

“It’s about ata manaaki – to intentionally, carefully, deliberately, gently, support, care for, protect, nourish.”

Living in a remote rural Australian town she also saw the importance of food and communal cooking.

“I had the chance to live in a really tight community. We lived in a national park and had to do everything ourselves,” Hairs said.

“We all took turns looking after each other’s kids while we cooked, and by the end of the day, we had five meals to go home with.”

The Ministry of Disabled People announced changes to disability funding last month, including funding restrictions on respite care.

Hairs said initiatives like Zeini’s could help.

“When you have a child with a disability or additional needs, it’s all very well saying we’re going to give you a lump sum of money for someone else to care for your child, but as any parent will know, it’s not that easy.

“Sometimes you just want to go somewhere with your child. You don’t want to hand them over to a stranger.”

Rochelle Hairs (front left) and Megan Clough with Clayton Hairs (back left), Marcia Stork and Silke Moenchmeier at the location for Zeini's Place. Photo / Warren Buckland

The programme starts in term two on Wednesday mornings from 9am to 12pm, extending to Tuesday from 9am to 3pm and Wednesday from 9am to 12pm in term three.

Hairs intends to expand the idea further as more support is offered.

“Our aim is to eventually have our own building where we can offer our services five if not seven days a week.”

Cornucopia and Crude Food in Hastings have already come on board, and Hairs is calling out for helpers and sponsors interested in assisting with the project.

“We especially welcome our older members of the community who may also be lonely (or may have time on their hands) to come to teach crafts like sewing and knitting or share their favourite soup recipe.”

Rochelle Hairs can be contacted on 027 333 0995 or via her website.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.







