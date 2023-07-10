Residents look on as Westshore is again hit by flood. Water laps at properties at high tide on Monday following days of heavy rain.

Residents look on as Westshore is again hit by flood. Water laps at properties at high tide on Monday following days of heavy rain.

A Westshore resident says flooding at the Napier suburb on Monday was the worst she has seen in 60 years of living there.

Sarah Shand was desperately organising sandbags for her elderly neighbours as seawater poured over protective walls and onto their street for the second time in two weeks.

“A jewel in Napier’s crown is being allowed to flood”, she said on Monday lunchtime at the high tide rolled in.

North Terrace in the seaside suburb was worst hit on Monday.





Just less than a fortnight ago the swell breached the Westshore embankment after seas from a northeasterly broke through the protective bund on the beachfront.

