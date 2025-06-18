“I don’t believe a chief executive job can be done remotely or part-time.”

He said Wairoa’s council was community-focused.

“They have great leaders in Mayor Craig Little and Deputy Mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare,” Lawson said.

“As a resident of Puketapu at the time of the cyclone, I have seen the power of a well-organised community with a strategic plan.

“While Wairoa has its challenges, it also has a hell of a lot of opportunities.

“It’s rich in natural, farming and forestry resources and I’m looking forward to the challenge of ensuring the benefits from that are enjoyed in the district,” Lawson said.

Little said he is thrilled Lawson accepted the position.

“We were fortunate to have received a high calibre of applicants who all had a genuine desire to lead the Council’s operations to make our district the best it can be,” Little said.

“The Chief Executive role is pivotal in the direction of Wairoa, and Matt has a proven track record and will bring a wealth of experience.”

Lawson said his measure of a good CEO was that they didn’t appear on the front page of a newspaper.

“My job is to make sure elected members have all the facts before them. Then it’s up to the council to make decisions. They are the people the community has voted for. That is the heart of democracy.”

Lawson is married to Tracy and they have five children, all at various stages of university study.

Tracy and their children whakapapa to Ngāti Pāhauwera and Te Huki Marae, Raupunga.

Lawson was born and raised in Napier and completed degrees of Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, and Bachelor of Laws at Otago University.

Up until his appointment, he was a partner of Lawson Robinson Barristers and Solicitors and specialised in Civil/Commercial Litigation, Resource Management and Local Government Law.

He has represented Local Authority clients as well as private clients and development companies.

The appointment follows the resignation of the previous chief executive, Kitea Tipuna, late last year.

