Fiona Wills, pictured in the cafe she ran at Trelinnoe Garden Park, which she and husband John established, near Te Pohue. On December 9, 2014, suffering dementia and the recent passing of her husband, she disappeared while going to feed her chickens. She hasn't been seen since. Photo / NZME
A decade has passed since Hawke’s Bay farmer, gardener, cafe operator, mother and grandmother Fiona Wills vanished from her internationally known family station Trelinnoe Garden Park.
But her son, national farming and environment identity Bruce Wills, who in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours was recognised with the ONZMfor services to conservation, remembers much every day.
After the search of the property near Te Pohue, came the search through his mind as to what else could have been done.
Then came the search into what might have been the thoughts of his mother as she struggled with Alzheimer’s, and the loss of husband John. The couple had grown the had grown Trelinnoe Garden Park into a popular attraction during their 55 years of marriage.
Those aspects became a focal point of the mystery after she disappeared while feeding her chickens down a short track from the homestead on the afternoon of December 9, 2014.
There were a lot of tracks and a lot of territory, but he realised that despite the grid-by-grid nature of what must rank as one of the biggest family-driven searches of its kind, there was still some question about whether every square millimetre had been covered.
Wills is sure everyone did their best to make sure it was. He and the family remain overwhelmed by everyone’s efforts.
“It was a real challenge for everybody,” he said.
“I’m sure if she was in the garden someone would have come across her,” he said, still wondering whether she had ever wandered further than the property itself.
He guesses he may never know, but there have been times when people have made contact, with information of interest, including clothing found.
Unfortunately, none of that information has ever matched what they do know.
Inspector Dean Clifford of Eastern District police headquarters, said the GPS units donated by the Wills family were still in use.
“They are still an important part of Land Search and Rescue, where they are used to map and confirm search patterns. They will continue to be used until end-of-life [they can no longer be used],” he said.