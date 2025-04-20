A big day for Hawke’s Bay’s ‘Mr Wool’

Hawke’s Bay’s “Mr Wool” had wondered if he’d ever hear such words from a politician.
Thus, when Hamish de Lautour heard the Government’s commitment to use wool instead of synthetic carpets in Government buildings and refurbishments, it was with a measure of optimistic hope.
“It’s a start,” said the director of the Primary Wool Co-operative Ltd.
In 1974 the co-op was set up as East Coast Wool Co-operative, to support New Zealand Woolspinners Ltd’s new wool-spinning plant in Dannevirke and farmer returns from wool, in particular the strong wool common to Hawke’s Bay.
