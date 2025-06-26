A bewildering array of linguistic options: Wyn Drabble

What about “gets one’s hackles up”? “Hackles” dates back to the 1400s and refers to the feathers or fur on the neck of cockerels, pigeons, dogs and the like. Hardly transferable to humans, at least not moi.

Ditto “gets one’s back up”, which one source says originated in the 19th century when people used horses for transportation. An angry or agitated horse would arch its back and raise its hair as a sign of aggression.

I suppose if something “gives one the hump” it probably has a similar derivation. Angry camels spring to mind.

The same could be said of “ruffles one’s feathers”, which definitely has an avian vibe. So we’ll have to bin that one too.

Nor do I feel humans can be “rubbed up the wrong way”, which is surely derived from a feline foible.

What about “it really makes one’s blood boil”? One explanation for this idiom is that it originated in ancient times when people believed emotions were connected to the four humours – blood, phlegm, yellow bile and black bile – which had to be kept in balance for good health. Belief in this may have dwindled, but at least we are getting closer to a human element.

What about “makes one see red”? The most common explanation for this is the bull-fighting connection. The flaw in this theory is that bulls can’t actually see colour; they are attracted to the waving rather than the colour. It’s a human waving the red cape so there is a tenuous human link.

“Drive one up the wall” has at least two claimed origins. The notion of a metaphorical wall preventing escape from a situation has been around since at least the 16th century. Another theory links it to the druggy ‘60s and is based on addicts trying to climb the wall of their desperate dependency cell.

“Drive one to distraction” has an appealing alliterative ring to it but its origins are a tad murky. The same can be said for the popular phrase “do one’s head in“.

“Get under one’s skin” is possibly derived from mites and the like which can burrow under the skin and cause irritation. The trouble with this one is that it can also be used to mean the exact opposite.

Cole Porter’s 1936 song I’ve Got You Under My Skin, covered by, among others, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, puts a very positive and romantic spin on the expression.

Well, I set out to tell you about some of my pet peeves but went off on a language tangent, so now I have no space left to do it. And I’m sure there will be other options lurking in the lexicon.

But it certainly highlights one positive, and that’s the richness of the English language. Is there another language which could offer such a range of idiomatic and metaphorical variants?

But, as you can see from what’s just happened to me, having such a bewildering range is also enough to get my dander up.