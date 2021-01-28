6-year-old Flaxmere boy wins 50-inch TV in voucher grab

Tūmatauenga Osborne has gone home with a huge television, the biggest prize at the Flaxmere Night market. Photo / Supplied

It was sixth time lucky for 6-year-old Tūmatauenga Osborne when he came away from the Flaxmere Night Market with a new 50-inch TV.

He looked a little bit nervous as he climbed into the prize booth at the market on Thursday night but managed a quick grin when he was given the "go" signal.

The event gives entrants a chance to grab vouchers blowing about a booth, with the chance to win prizes.

It was only by luck that Tūmatauenga managed to get a turn, after five winners were called but were not at the market to claim their prize.

As the crowd counted down from five, he readied himself to grab as many vouchers as he could in 30 seconds as the vouchers blew around in the booth.

And he came to win. Among the vouchers he was able to cram into the competition bag in half a minute was the big prize, the voucher for a 50-inch television.

His nanny Julz Te Papa was just as excited, raining hugs and kisses on him.

Night market MC, Hastings District councillor and Hastings Ambassador, Henare O'Keefe, put the Flaxmere Primary School student's success down to his "quick little fingers".

Ron Netane was determined to score a ham in his 90-second race around Flaxmere New World. Photo / Supplied

He was not the only winner of the night, with Ron Netane scoring the first turn in the prize booth and winning $30 of vouchers then half an hour later also winning a 90-second grocery grab.

Groceries were flying everywhere as New World Flaxmere owner and Grocery Grab sponsor Chris Hart gave Netane a hand to race around the aisles and fill his trolley.

The pride of his $307 haul was half a smoked ham. "I was really keen to get that one," he said.

The monthly market, held in the carpark of the shopping centre, is organised by the Flaxmere Village Retailers Association and supported by sponsors.