4500 remain uncontactable in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster with Jeanette Park, Eastern District Commander, speaking at a media conference Hawke's Bay emergency management centre, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police have confirmed 4500 remain uncontactable across Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said 4500 people had been reported as uncontactable and 900 people had reported themselves as ok.

“We’ve got about 80 staff at the moment trying to reconcile people uncontactable with those that have been found.”

There are five confirmed deaths in the Eastern District, four in Hawke’s Bay - these include a two-year-old in Eskdale, a woman in Pūtōrino, a woman found on the beach at Bay View and the body of a man, aged in his 70s, found in Waiohiki, on Thursday.

Police were investigating a death of a person in Puketapu, near Napier, who is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

Coster said a makeshift mortuary was established earlier as a contingency for the possibility that it might be required.

He said there was 100 additional staff on the ground across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, and the eagle helicopter was available in the region as well.

“We will be taking a very close focus on the law and order security around these communities that have been so badly affected and you can expect that we will be dealing very swiftly with anyone who plays up.”