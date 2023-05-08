Hastings locals gathered to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation with a native tree planting.

While Hastings may be a good 18,663km away from Westminster Abbey, that didn’t stop the district from celebrating the coronation of the new king.

From tree plantings and plaques to viewing parties with coronation quiche, some Hastings royalists really got behind the coronation of the seventh sovereign monarch of the realm of New Zealand – Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Sunday after the king’s coronation, the Hastings District Council commemorated the historical event with a tree-planting ceremony at Cornwall Park.

A group of Hastings friends gathered to celebrate and watch the king’s coronation and enjoy English treats and coronation quiche.

Close to 50 people attended the ceremony at the park and leading up to the event the council gave coronation pins to eight QSM recipients. Six of the QSM recipients attended on the day and were thrilled to be part of it.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said both the tree and plaque would serve as a lasting reminder of the historic event and as a symbol of our country’s ongoing relationship with the monarchy.

When asked how the public felt about the tree planting, Hazlehurst said, “People liked having the opportunity to acknowledge this special occasion after having watched the coronation on TV the night before.

“They were touched by the tree planting and the plaque, especially given its location was where a large tree had had to be removed after being damaged in the cyclone,” she added.

Jamie Millar, from Hastings, with step-grandson Cary Ray Munro, 2, at Cornwall Park next to the freshly planted kahikatea tree and plaque marking the coronation of King Charles III. Photo / Paul Taylor

Departing from the tradition of planting a royal oak for a new king or queen, the HDC turned to the native kahikatea, a tree that built the township of Hastings in 1873.

Hazlehurst said, “The kahikatea is the tallest tree to stand in the forest of Tāne, it is our native version of the royal oak, the tall and solid white pine.”

The Hastings mayor went on to further explain the proverbs associated with the kahikatea are appropriate for King Charles III and his own personal interests in charity, philanthropy and the natural environment, making the planting of the kahikatea over a royal oak more fitting for the king.

The kahikatea whakatauki proverb is:

Kia uru kahikatea ki tū

Success through unity of purpose





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



















